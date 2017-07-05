NEC Display Updates E-Series Large-Screen Displays

NEC Display Solutions of America announced an update to its line of E Series displays – LED-backlit, commercial-grade models designed for small businesses and other organizations that need entry-level digital signage.



New for this year, the 32-inch E326, 43-inch E436, 50-inch E506, 55-inch E556 and 65-inch E656 displays now feature wake-on-HDMI, which allows the display to automatically sense when an HDMI signal is present and power on to that input. In addition, the updated E-Series displays feature a built-in digital/analog ATSC/ NTSC tuner when a coaxial connection is necessary, along with text-to-speech functionality when close captioning is present.

“Our updated E Series displays improve on an already great product by including advanced, easy-to-use features at a low total cost of ownership,” said Kevin Christopherson, Director of Product Marketing at NEC Display. “This gives customers with smaller budgets an easy way to get commercial-grade digital signage to advance their businesses and improve their branding.”

The E Series displays are designed for customers in small businesses such as offices, hospitality, retail or medical practices that do not have a lot of ambient light and do not need the displays to be on 24/7. Each E-series display includes a built-in USB media player that supports audio, video as well as still images for brand building and communication with audiences. Three HDMI inputs expand the connectivity options for users, and the USB media player reduces the need for an external PC and cabling because a user can simply load content on a USB drive and play it directly through the display, saving time and money on installation.

Other key benefits include investment protection through 3-year parts and labor warranty, updated on-screen menu user interface, CEC control through the HDMI interface, multiple connectivity options, including HDMI x3, VGA and RCA Composite/Component, and more.