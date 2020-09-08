NEC Display Launches MediaPlayer Powered by Raspberry Pi

The What: NEC Display Solutions has launched the latest version of MediaPlayer for its digital signage solutions. MediaPlayer software comes pre-installed on NEC´s Raspberry Pi Compute Module at no additional charge, delivering easier setup and operation, increased performance and customization for digital display boards in retail, digital menu boards, leisure, and corporate communication applications.

The What Else: The MediaPlayer is a plug-and-play digital signage solution that’s designed to be easy to install and customize. With NEC´s MediaPlayer, the latest, real-time visual experiences are now faster and easier to set up, showing target audiences dynamic, up-to-date information and advertising.

“A key feature of our new MediaPlayer is its ability to operate as a hub for partner companies to allow the user a smooth installation of the supported CMS systems, directly from our MediaPlayer,” said Chris Feldman, product manager at NEC Display Solutions of America. “As requirements and markets change, we can even extend its functionality and enhance performance. This can be done without the need to alter the base infrastructure of the signage solution.”

“The NEC MediaPlayer is easy to install, exchange, and upgrade,” said Art Marshall, product line manager at NEC Display Solutions. “The software is designed to allow the further addition of third-party applications and integration with their solutions. It perfectly complements our modular SoC and computing philosophy. It’s an out-of-the-box solution that’s built to last and grow alongside our corporate ambition and the constantly evolving needs of our customers. Non-experts as well as experienced installers will benefit from the ease and reliability of our system.”

The Bottom Line: This modular SoC MediaPlayer solution can be integrated inside any compatible NEC display offering the Raspberry Pi slot. It enables the remote operation of setups with individual as well as multiple screens supported by browser-based playlist and content distribution as well centralized device management. Organizations can choose various media formats and web content via the browser for all kinds of demands.

The NEC MediaPlayer comes pre-installed on the Raspberry Pi CM3+ offered by NEC Display Solutions. Starting in October 2020, all NEC –MPi bundles will be offered consisting of NEC V series 40-98-inch and C series 65-98-inch models, which include the Raspberry Pi CM3+ with 32GB internal memory with MediaPlayer pre-installed.