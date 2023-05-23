NDI Ready: NDI Ready: Meet the New Marshall Streaming POV Camera

Marshall Electronics introduced its new CV420Ne, an NDI|HX3 version of its ultra-wide 100-degree angle-of-view streaming POV camera. This camera offers digital robotic movement of pan, tilt and zoom of HD resolutions digitally within the larger UHD (4K) sensor space. The CV420Ne allows users to maintain access to ultra-wide angles along with usable digitally zoom and lateral maneuvers within the sensor. It utilizes the new NDI|HX3 codecs with access to NDI5.5 tools, USB3.0 connectivity with Barco certification and traditional HDMI workflow for a diverse range of AV applications. Marshall will be showcasing this new addition to its camera lineup at InfoComm 2023 (Booth 4107).

The CV420Ne features a large 1/1.8inch 4K sensor with 9 1/2 Megapixels, capable of crystal clear 4K (UHD) resolution up to 60fps with support of ultra-clean HD resolutions. The camera’s 4.5mm lens features an ultra-wide 100-degree angle-of-view delivering high-quality video with no spherical distortion. The CV420Ne’s digital pan, tilt and zoom comes with more than 250 presets that are savable and selectable from any number of command sources including IR remote, NDI|Tools, Camera Control Software, web browser GUI, OBS plugins, vMix and a host of other compatible soft codecs and devices.

Now with the latest NDI|HX3 codec, the camera can be seamlessly incorporated into various streaming and production workflows. The CV420Ne is suitable for professional proAV and broadcast applications including AV streaming, remote contribution, podcasting, video collaboration, and a range of Pro AV and UCC installations that require an ultra-high-quality networkable video source.

The new NDI|HX3 format requires slightly higher bandwidth than previous NDI|HX2 but much less than is required for Full-NDI|HB. NDI|HX3 delivers similar low latency as Full-NDI at less than 100ms end-to-end and has video quality performance closer to premium Full-NDI where video quality is not lost from camera source when sent over network.

The CV420Ne’s compact and durable design (4.5 inches long) measures 113x70x51mm and comes with rear protection wings to avoid untimely cable disconnect drops. The CV420Ne has an audio 3.5mm input (line/mic) embedded on all available outputs and can be controlled via remote control (included), NDI|Tools and/or USB. The CV420Ne also comes equipped with a front facing Tally Light for LIVE streaming and offers the most flexibility in any compact streaming camera.