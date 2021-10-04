NDI, Adobe Partnership Enhances Creative Cloud Support

The What: NDI, a Vizrt Group brand, is upgrading support of Adobe Creative Cloud, following the launch of NDI 5 earlier this year. NDI (Network Device Interface) expanded its capabilities for Adobe Creative Cloud with integrated extension panels for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects. The new NDI output streamlines production by removing the need for producers and creatives to export designs for teams and clients to review them.

The What Else: NDI is a high-performance standard that allows anyone to use real time, ultra-low latency video on existing IP video networks, with NDI 5 as the latest iteration. The NDI Plug-In for Adobe Creative Cloud opens up new remote editing and collaboration capabilities and breaks down physical boundaries to facilitate creating new content and new experiences.

Key benefits for users of NDI 5 for Adobe Creative Cloud include: enables remote working (multiple editors can create different output from the same live sources); enables creative collaboration (widens access to the creativity pool); enables integration (acting as the common standard helps bridge between disparate tool sets, NDI makes the workflow cohesive and unlocks value); and enhances talent acquisition and retention by adding flexibility.

The Bottom Line: Adobe Creative Cloud is compatible with the latest NDI 5, which transforms the world into a studio, allowing producers to connect to virtually any device, in any location anywhere, to transmit live video.