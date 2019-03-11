Navori to Unveil QL 2.1 Digital Signage Software at DSE 2019

The What: Navori will officially launch its QL 2.1 software at DSE 2019. The updates empower customers to take full advantage of data integration and high-resolution image processing, while also making digital signage easier to control and manage directly from the software. The QL 2.1 software release also extends Navori’s System on a Chip (SoC) interoperability to new platforms, and introduces Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) support for the first time.

The What Else: In addition to new conditional playback and triggering, the software leverages data-tagging of media assets, players and scenarios, along with real-time data integration with systems, to enable more flexibility in dynamic, targeted content delivery that is meaningful to audiences. For example, retailers can base what is playing on specific screens in stores on inventory levels or deliveries. Similarly, promotions can be dynamically removed from digital signage playlists if inventory levels run low, and hit a pre-set threshold that triggers the spot to be expired.

Other new features include Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) Support, which exchanges public warnings and emergencies between alerting technologies; a new mobile interaction app that streams digital signage content management for businesses and organizations; performance rendering with IPR technology which drive 8K video walls or four clusters of 4K digital signage displays from a single media player; and a LG webOS SoC player.

The Bottom Line: Navori will demonstrate QL 2.1 and its various new applications at Booth 2809 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 27-28.