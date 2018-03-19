Navori to Emphasize QL Player and System-on-a-Chip Innovations at Digital Signage Expo

One year after the official release of QL 2.0, Navori’s most comprehensive software refresh in seven years, the digital signage software pioneer will emphasize new QL Player innovations at Digital Signage Expo. In addition to streamlining infrastructure, the new features and updates will help users more efficiently manage and prioritize content playing out across digital signage networks.

Navori has integrated special new remote content triggering and data feed management features specifically for QL Player Tizen, the industry’s first native system-on-a-chip (SoC) player for Samsung Tizen smart displays. Leveraging the combined intelligence of both software-defined platforms, the new remote content triggering feature – enabled through web sockets – automates delivery of high-priority content through direct communication between the server and browser.

To achieve this, QL Player forwards the list of triggerable content, from individual assets to complete playlists, to QL Server and the QL Remote Controller app. The app then sends commands to QL Server, which then trigger the corresponding content on QL Player. This innovation not only simplifies content updates, but also enables users to manually trigger special content from the field, as single or repeated events, before returning to normal programming.

“Our remote content triggering takes full advantage of the combined Samsung and Navori intelligence by offering complete control over real-time content playback on-demand,” said Jeffrey Weitzman, managing director at Navori. “It also offers our customers a simpler means for remote network operators and other staff in the field to seamlessly interact with their digital signage networks.”

Also new for Digital Signage Expo is the ability for Tizen customers to access and retrieve data and images, and synchronize that content for playback inside HTML5 animations.

“With this special enhanced feature, Samsung Tizen customers can rely on QL Player to synchronize these data feeds for playback inside HTML5 animations,” said Moeri. “It offers an alternative to content creators and managers that want to create more sophisticated data feed layouts using HTML5 instead of standard template and ticker designers.”

Navori has additionally added web page authentication for password-protected page access on QL Players associated with Windows, Android or Tizen networks. The intuitive web page authentication process steps users through a process as simple as entering a URL, and managing a data grid with fields and buttons retrieved from the associated web page. This adds an important layer of security to the content delivery process for networks of any size.

“We have made the web page authentication process as simple as possible by allowing our customers to define values for each field, and immediately publish over QL Player,” said Moeri. “Alternatively, users can save that content with assurance that their signage is protected.”

In addition to its Samsung Tizen player, Navori will demonstrate its full range of SoC players that at once minimizes cabling and equipment costs, lowers theft and vandalism risks, and eliminates third-party hardware installation headaches. In addition to Samsung, Navori supports SoC-equipped Smart Displays from Panasonic (AF-1 Series), Philips (D Series and P and Q Series) and Elo (Touchscreen Signage). Other SoC developments in process include players for Sharp and BenQ displays.

As with any QL Player deployment, compatibility with SaaS/cloud and on-premise installations provide network operators and end users several deployment options to best suit their needs, with minimal maintenance and training requirements thanks to QL Player’s trademark reliability, ease of use and short learning curve.

Navori will exhibit at Booth 1929 at the Digital Signage Expo, which takes place March 28-29 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.