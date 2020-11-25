NanoLumens Opens Submissions for 2021 Crystal Nixel Awards

Continuing to emphasize the importance of creativity in the design of compelling LED display installations, NanoLumens has opened submission for its sixth annual Crystal Nixel Awards.

The annual awards program spotlights and rewards American and international partners that demonstrates outstanding creativity in the design and implementation of a NanoLumens LED visualization solution during the course of 2020.

“More than ever, NanoLumens displays empower designers and their customers to imagine and create dynamic LED visualization solutions that engage customers in new and artistic ways,” said NanoLumens CEO Ney Corsino. “The Crystal Nixel Award is an opportunity for us to celebrate how design and creativity come together in our displays, using LED as art."

This year’s NanoLumens Crystal Nixel Award submissions will be voted on by a panel of industry professionals, with the final winners determined by the NanoLumens team. Submissions for this year’s awards will be open until January 22, 2021, with winners announced by February 15, 2021.