NanoLumens Builds Display in Australian Shopping Centre

oOh!media Limited has teamed up with NanoLumens to design a digital advertising display in the Mirvac’s Broadway Sydney, a shopping centre in Australia.

Broadway Installation

The installation is comprised of a double-sided 4.5MM pixel pitch NanoSlim banner that measures 2.44m wide x 4.42m high (resolution of 512 pixels wide x 928 pixels high) and weighs a mere 573kg.

“Broadway shoppers are key marketing targets for oOh! clients,” said Blair Hamilford, Commercial Director at oOh!media. “Being able to activate this high value location with such a high quality, high resolution NanoLumens display has been important in growing our large format retail digital network nationally.”

“Broadway Sydney is located on the fringe of the Sydney central business district and services the growing catchment of Sydney's inner city and inner west, with over 27,000 workers in a 1km radius,” said Stephen Rubie, Director of Digital Place Solutions, NanoLumens’ representative in the region. “The centre is anchored by Coles, Kmart, Target, Hoyts, Aldi and Apple Store and includes more than 140 specialty stores. Broadway Sydney was ranked ‘Number 1’ in Shopping Centre Council of Australia’s ‘Big Guns’ Awards for annual turnover per square metre, four years in a row. ”

When it came time to design an LED display for this marquis installation, Rubie knew that an ordinary display wouldn’t live up to oOh!’s commitment to providing advertisers with an “unmissable” out of home media solution.

“Because of NanoLumens’ lightweight technology, we were able to utilize unused internal airspace within the central atrium of the shopping center without incurring any additional structural costs,” he explained. “We were able to suspend a massive double-sided LED display within the atrium area that is surrounded by three levels of escalators. The net result is that advertising digital content is seen by virtually everyone who comes into the Broadway Sydney!”



“We simply couldn’t have achieved the desired result with any other solution from any other manufacturer,” said Rubie. “The aesthetically pleasing slim form factor and the high resolution specification of the NanoLumens display is already impressing those in the advertising and retail community that have seen it.”

For NanoLumens, the Broadway installation is their first heavily trafficked retail location in Sydney.