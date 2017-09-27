NanoLumens and ComQi Help Hudson Group’s at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

NanoLumens announced that Hudson Group, one of the largest travel retailers in North America, has deployed a diverse set of digital displays at one of America’s busiest airports, aimed at energizing the large store and driving sales and promotions, as well as adding to the customer experience.

The feature pieces at the World Duty Free store in the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport include a circular NanoLumens Nixel Series LED display and a large touchscreen interactive station.

“The incorporation of a NanoLumens Nixel Series LED display into this installation really demonstrates our ability to design a compelling and engaging visualization solution for any installation environment,” said Dana Michaelis, NanoLumens Regional Sales Director. “We are proud to have played a role, together with ComQi and Pearl Media, to bring this solution to life.”

Combining three separate displays to create a truly innovative ring, the 3mm Nixel SeriesTM fine-pitch LED halo display by Nanolumens, suspended like a digital chandelier from the store’s ceiling, makes shoppers aware of brands and promotions, no matter where they are in the duty-free store.



The 42-inch wall-mounted touch-display designed to deliver the same, smooth familiar experience as smartphones and tablets – invites travelers to engage in content such as product information, live departures and arrivals information, weather reports and highly visual curated news and sports summaries.

There are also 55-inch digital displays around the store being used as digital posters, scheduled to run multiple promotions.

Running on ComQi’s powerful digital signage content management system, EnGage, content is delivered with “right time, right place” targeting to individual displays. Utilizing EnGage’s “Store Message Domination” the content on the circular halo display and digital posters is synchronized Hion scheduled intervals to create visually dominant in-store messaging.