NanoLumens Names Ney Corsino CEO

NanoLumens has appointed Ney Corsino as chief executive officer. Corsino is an industry veteran with 20 years of executive leadership and brings a strong background in sales, marketing, and product management to the role.

[NanoLumens Launches 'Bright Thinking' Content Series]

Throughout his career working with technology companies, Corsino has served in a wide range of leadership positions. He previously held executive positions at Barco, where he most recently served as senior vice president for the Americas. An advocate for driving results through collaborative innovation, Corsino will aim to boost NanoLumens’ business in 2020 by strengthening its technical and commercial leadership to deliver unique solutions for its customers.

NanoLumens has recently announced numerous developments to its products and operations, including an overhaul of its Engage Series of displays and the debut of its display management software, AWARE 2.0, which was developed to leverage the power of the BrightSign platform. The company plans to bolster other product lines in the coming months, including its Nixel Series and outdoor Performance Series.

To further its position as a thought leader in the display space, the company launched an educational content series called Bright Thinking, which it believes will give audiences a reliable source for continued learning. With these developments, Corsino is looking forward to driving NanoLumens forward as the premier provider for “weird and wow” installations while also establishing it as a resource for more traditional solutions as well.