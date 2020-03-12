NanoLumens Launches 'Bright Thinking' Content Series

NanoLumens announced the launch of a new content series designed to demystify the complex world of digital signage. The series will target audiences ranging in experience from beginners through electrical engineering experts with deep dives into specific topics within the digital display industry. NanoLumens will explore a wide variety of subjects including future technology, systems design, and returns on investment across key segments.

The series will feature recurring contributions from industry experts like NanoLumens vice president of research and development Jorge Perez-Bravo, NanoLumens chief technology officer Gary Feather, and NanoLumens director of special projects Dan Rossborough. The company intends for the new Bright Thinking series to bolster the NanoLumens reputation as a high-volume resource for educational display industry content.

“We’re launching this series because our experts possess a unique level of experience across many verticals. While some thought-leadership has been produced, no one has been able to stitch together one educational resource with such a wide breadth of information,” said Robert Simms, the senior copywriter for NanoLumens. “The Bright Thinking series represents a formal commitment by the company to leverage our in-house experts to provide all members of the AV community with the educational resources they need to keep learning, no matter how experienced or inexperienced they are.”

In the coming weeks, audiences can keep an eye out for the first few entries to the Bright Thinking series on the NanoLumens website.