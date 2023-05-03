Namaste—Why a Brooklyn Wellness Center Turned to Genelec for Sound Healing

By Wayne Cavadi
4430A Smart IP Installation Loudspeakers provide a calm and immersive sound in the 'Wellness Womb."

A woman does yoga in a "Wellness Womb" in front of brightly colored geodes and crystals with a Genelec sound system providing soothing sounds.
(Image credit: Genelec)

The Gaia Nomaya Wellness Center in Brooklyn, NY, is a 7,000-square-foot environment that is "dedicated to using music as medicine." Due to the sheer size of the space, it is also used for concerts and weddings. To say the right sound system was imperative is an understatement. 

To provide that sound, the center turned to eight Genelec (opens in new tab) 4430A Smart IP Installation Loudspeakers in what is called the Wellness Womb (pictured above). Described as "an island of serenity with a calming, immersive aural ambience," guests—from those seeking a therapeutic experience to artists looking for a peaceful home—can transport themselves to different environments through high-quality audio of ocean sounds, forest noises, and other peaceful areas. 

Check out the video below to see how it works and the multitude of reasons Genelec was selected.

