Namaste—Why a Brooklyn Wellness Center Turned to Genelec for Sound Healing

The Gaia Nomaya Wellness Center in Brooklyn, NY, is a 7,000-square-foot environment that is "dedicated to using music as medicine." Due to the sheer size of the space, it is also used for concerts and weddings. To say the right sound system was imperative is an understatement.

[This Complete Walking Immersive Experience Is Captivating] (opens in new tab)

To provide that sound, the center turned to eight Genelec (opens in new tab) 4430A Smart IP Installation Loudspeakers in what is called the Wellness Womb (pictured above). Described as "an island of serenity with a calming, immersive aural ambience," guests—from those seeking a therapeutic experience to artists looking for a peaceful home—can transport themselves to different environments through high-quality audio of ocean sounds, forest noises, and other peaceful areas.

[Check out These Massive 3D Immersive LED Experiences] (opens in new tab)

Check out the video below to see how it works and the multitude of reasons Genelec was selected.