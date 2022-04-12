NAB 2022: Variant Systems Group to Introduce Envivo Ribbon

Variant Systems Group (opens in new tab) is excited to release Envivo Ribbon, a powerful and intuitive fan engagement solution that enables live event venues to drive any resolution LED display with real-time and pre-rendered content at near infinite pixel resolutions. Envivo Ribbon is a true fan engagement live production solution that enables users to drive over 16 million broadcast quality pixels to video walls and LED displays with dynamic and engaging content.

Building on the intuitive and powerful user interface and success of Envivo Replay, Envivo Ribbon further expands the live event production offerings first introduced with Envivo Studio with another powerful story-telling tool to keep fans engaged in every aspect of the live event at all levels of visual stimulus. Integrated with a limitless number of real-time data sources, content can be dynamically presented with immediate score updates, engaging statistics, timing information, and other relevant and engaging data.

"Envivo Ribbon incorporates the rich knowledge the company and its founders have of live production workflows with the intuitive and powerful user interface infrastructure introduced five years ago in Envivo Replay to provide customers with the most powerful live production and fan engagement product in the market,” commented Adolfo Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO at Variant Systems Group.

Variant Systems Group provides best-in-class live production products for the ultimate in audience and fan engagement solutions. The Envivo family of products is transforming the way media producers approach live production.

The flagship of the product portfolio is Envivo Replay which offers a complete replay solution packaged in an intuitive user interface with continuous multiple iso-channel synchronized recording capabilities, simultaneous clip storage of multiple angles to clip bins, playlists for highlights playback, built-in branding capabilities, direct publishing to social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, WeChat, and Sina Weibo as well as support for high speed super slow-motion cameras.

Envivo Studio offers the same intuitive interface as Envivo Replay in a product specifically designed to drive high resolution video displays and address the needs of fan and audience engagement in multi-screen live production workflows. Envivo Review is an intuitive Video Assisted Referee (VAR) solution providing continuous synchronized recording and playback capabilities of multiple camera angles to enable referees, judges, umpires, and coaches to analyze and make critical determinations during an event.

Customers attending NAB 2022 in Las Vegas are invited to come see Envivo Ribbon and other Envivo live production solutions at the FOR-A booth C5408 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall.