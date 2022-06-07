MyCaseBuilder's Custom Printed Foam, Cases at InfoComm 2022—What to Know

MyCaseBuilder (opens in new tab), a leading provider of custom foam solutions used by video, audio, digital photography, and live events companies needing to store and transport equipment, will be showcasing its proprietary full-color custom printing capability at InfoComm 2022. MyCaseBuilder offers full-color printing directly on foam inserts and cases. MyCaseBuilder is exhibiting its line of products and capabilities in Booth W2935.

“Full-color custom printing on equipment cases makes them more practical and identifiable,” said Steve Holand, president of MyCaseBuilder. “Corporate branding now can be prominently featured on the interior parts of cases. Interior foam can be color coded to designate areas for specific equipment or accessories or printed with instructions of where to store items inside the cases. Our customized full-color printing makes cases function better for companies and rental businesses that have multiple crews or individuals using the same equipment.”

Introduced in late 2021, MyCaseBuilder’s full-color printing capability allows companies to have their custom-cut foam printed with their logo, another design, or text. Customers can custom design foam inserts to fit any size or shape case. The company sells a wide range of cases including blow molded plastic cases, injection molded cases, all-weather cases and shipping cases from major manufacturers such as Pelican, Doro, SKB, Seahorse, Nanuk, and more. All can be purchased empty, with custom designed foam inserts, foam-filled with convoluted (egg-crate), or with diced foam.

(Image credit: MyCaseBuilder)

Cases with custom printing on foam can be designed and ordered directly from the company on its website via its easy to use, proprietary MyCaseBuilder app on the website. The app allows users to create the full-color printing they want and also design the foam interiors and cut-outs that fit their needs. Full-color printing can be designed for top foam, base foam, layers and in the cut-outs. Printing can be of images, logos, QR codes, color blocks, or just text. Users can select the font size, typeface, and colors for labeling.

The MyCaseBuilder app also lets users custom design the interior foam with its special finger notch tool that places finger notches exactly where needed to get items out of cases easily and quickly and it can accommodate multiple depths in a single cutout to ensure items are properly protected. It includes a photo tracer option which makes complicated designs easier to achieve, and a tray builder ensuring maximum use from any size case. Accuracy of the app is to four decimal points.

MyCaseBuilder is offering InfoComm 2022 attendees a special show promotion. Attendees will get a 15% discount on their orders of cases, custom foam, and full-color custom printed items.

MyCaseBuilder, a family-owned business founded in 1986, provides custom foam and case solutions for a wide range of industries and individual uses, including the entertainment, cinematography, photography, videography, drone, and gun industries. Its foam solution and case products can be purchased in bulk or as a single piece; all can be customized with full-color printing. The firm’s website and proprietary MyCaseBuilder app enable customers to purchase pre-made designs, work with the firm’s designers to create a custom case, or self design a product. Based in Paterson, New Jersey, the company manufactures the inserts in its New Jersey factory as well as in its partner manufacturing plants in Japan, Europe, and New Zealand.