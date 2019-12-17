MuxLab Ships 4K HDMI and Dante-over-IP Transmitter

The What: MuxLab is shipping its new HDMI/Dante over IP PoE Transmitter, UHD-4K (model 500759-TX-Dante). This solution delivers HDMI at up to 4K at 30Hz (4:4:4) together with Dante audio signals to create an independently distributed AV network. High Dynamic Range imaging supports a wider range of luminosity to improve visuals. Content is delivered with a one-frame latency for a visually lossless performance.

The What Else: Installation requires a connection to an Ethernet switch, so the entire system essentially rides on an IP infrastructure. MuxLab’s 4K Transmitter can connect to the switch using a standard Cat-5e/6 cable from up to 330 feet (100m) away. Each 4K Transmitter provides a two-channel stereo audio input. HDMI AV and two-channel Dante Audio can be independently distributed to hundreds of AV devices and Dante-supported audio devices respectively. The 4K Transmitter also supports PoE, eliminating power cords throughout the installation.

Users have a few options for configuration and control of the 4K Transmitter and its Dante-compatible equipment. The MuxLab Network Controller (500811 and 500812) and MuxControl App for iOS and Android can simplify configuration and management of all MuxLab AV-over-IP networks via any smart device. Both provide a user-friendly interface with many features available to create simple and even very complex video installations. RS-232 and directional IR can also be used for the remote control of end devices. The system is also compatible with third party control apps, and Dante audio can be managed via Audinate software.

The Bottom Line: Based on network bandwidth, potentially hundreds of sources and displays can be integrated into the system, using one transmitter and one receiver (such as model 500759-RX) for each source and display. Various video wall and virtual matrix configurations can easily be set up and managed. Content can be delivered in point-to-point, point-to-multipoint, and multipoint-to-multipoint configurations.