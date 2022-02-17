MultiDyne Expands Executive Team with Internal Promotions

MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Solutions has rewarded the stellar contributions of two rising stars in the company, Jesse Foster and Matt Watkins, with promotions to key executive positions, effective immediately. Both report to CEO Frank Jachetta, with expanded responsibilities focused on the company’s daily business operations and strategic company direction moving forward.

“MultiDyne has always valued long-term employee retention and encouraged promotion from within,” said Jachetta. “Matt has spent his entire professional career here, and his talents have touched nearly every department over 14 remarkable years. Jesse came to us several years ago with strong industry pedigree and made an immediate impact on how we market and position our fiber solutions, while bringing MultiDyne into new product areas and business verticals. These are well-deserved promotions that set the stage for our next generation of business growth.”

Foster joined MultiDyne in 2018 from Cobalt Digital as director, product development and Western U.S. sales, and now takes on the newly formed vice president of product development position. He will continue to drive MultiDyne’s product innovation into new directions while raising the company’s public profile and brand recognition.

Since joining MultiDyne, Foster's product development achievements include the launch of a new compression and OTT product line, and new models for existing flagship production lines such as its SilverBack fiber camera adapters. His careful approach emphasizes more focused feature sets and system designs across all product lines—a trait that he will carry into related responsibilities such as product marketing. Foster will work to refine product lines as well as marketing materials, including a new website, to bring greater clarity and visibility to the company and its message.

Foster will also retain his Western U.S. sales territory, reporting to Watkins for all sales activities and Jachetta on product development initiatives.

“I have always enjoyed the camaraderie working with customers, and the reconnaissance missions that help them solve problems and open new windows of business opportunity,” said Foster. “I am lucky to continue on at MultiDyne in this dual-capacity role that also elevates my responsibilities around company strategy and innovation.”

Watkins came to MultiDyne from the consumer electronics world in 2008 as an inside sales manager, where he learned the professional broadcast and production business from the ground up. His trajectory has now taken him from that entry-level position to vice president of sales, following 12 years as sales and systems design manager.

In his new role, Watkins will oversee all global sales and business development initiatives, with regional sales teams and channel partners reporting to him. That includes Sebastian Mucha, director of business development, EMEA Region, and Michael Jordan, who came to MultiDyne through its Census Digital acquisition and has been promoted to director of business development, CALA and APAC.

Watkins will also continue to head Eastern U.S. sales, a job he assumed in 2018, serving as Foster's sales counterpart east of the Mississippi River. He will also take on increasing responsibilities in marketing communications.

“Throughout my career at MultiDyne I have served as a liaison between many different areas of the company, particularly as our products grew more advanced in recent years,” said Watkins. “We have transitioned as a company that sold boxes to one that sells full solutions, and I have been actively involved in bringing well-integrated systems together for our customers. This is a unique opportunity to apply that knowledge to our global sales operation as we work to increase our worldwide brand visibility and market share.”