MultiDyne Expands SilverBack Fiber Camera Adapter Series

The What: MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Solutions is introducing a new version of its flagship SilverBack-V series fiber camera adapters that reduces the cost of creating high-resolution, cinematic quality productions for a much broader customer base. Ideal for content producers of live concerts, sports and church services, the new SilverBack-VB retains the main features required for HD, 4K and even 8K productions while streamlining the feature set for smaller budgets.

The What Else: The SilverBack-V and SilverBack-VB both convert digital cinema cameras into SMPTE studio cameras for use in live multi-camera productions. SilverBack-VB users will save costs for content producers that can now use lower-priced digital cinema cameras that today provide comparable images to more expensive cameras.

The SilverBack-VB is a 1RU half-rack-width enclosure that provides a robust, full-bandwidth fiber optic link between any 12G, 4K or HD camera and a truck, control room or video village position. The design puts more emphasis on video payload across four I/O options, including bi-directional 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI, while streamlining audio transport options to the essentials. The SilverBack-VB is also vendor-agnostic, allowing customers to mount the adapter onto their digital cinema cameras of choice, including cameras from ARRI, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Panasonic, RED Digital Cinema and Sony. When paired with MultiDyne's JUICE-48 power supply, users can operate on a hybrid cable and provide power to the camera, or use lightweight, robust tactical fiber and power the camera locally for further cost reduction.

The Bottom Line: The modular design of the SilverBack-VB ensures that the system can be customized with various types, amounts and directions of video inputs and outputs, while our agnostic approach provides no limitations to camera choice for MultiDyne customers.