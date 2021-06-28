MSE Ships New Ultra-thin Dante Soundbar

The What: MSE Audio is now shipping the SoundTube IPD-TSB2.0 STNet Dante-enabled soundbar. The IPD-TSB2.0 Soundbar brings Dante connectivity from end-to-end in conferencing and boardroom video installations. Making the soundbar interoperable with other Dante products gives integrators additional flexibility when designing and installing audio systems.

The What Else: The IPD-TSB2.0 features a built-in amplifier and DSP (digital signal processor). The soundbar measures only one- and one-half inches thick where the bar meets the TV, is 6.75-inches tall and 43-inches wide. It incorporates a right and left speaker with four three-inch ultra-long throw polypropylene woofers with NBR surrounds, four bass radiators, and two 0.75-inch patented synthetic soft dome tweeters. Wall-mount and tabletop hardware are included.

The Dante Soundbar is made of extruded aluminum and has an integrated metal grill designed to fit seamlessly underneath 55-inch and larger monitors. With digital signals plus PoE power sent directly to the speakers via standard category cable, SoundTube’s STNet soundbar is simple to connect. The intelligent amplifier with DSP monitors the functions of the speaker and can send an alert if there are any problems with the soundbar.

The Bottom Line: Each IPD-TSB2.0 is configurable using SoundTube STNet Control Center software. The software is used to set up the soundbar via an 8-band parametric EQ, delay and input and output gain using a built-in pink noise generator. And, because they are on the Dante platform, they are interoperable with a host of other products worldwide. They may be used with SoundTube’s STNet Switch, offering up to 40 watts PoE to each speaker, or with standard PoE or PoE+ switches.