Moving to Digital Learning Fast: Staying Positive (Campus Technology)

"In this time of uncertainty, the pressure to move courses online quickly can be overwhelming. To help faculty through the transition, Campus Technology asked education technology experts and instructional teams for their online learning tips and advice — and in particular, how to provide support and keep a positive outlook for the future."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Moving courses online isn't easy. That's especially true when it needs to happen quickly — midsemester, during a pandemic. But a little positivity can help ease the difficult transition for faculty.