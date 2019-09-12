More than Half of All U.S. Colleges and Universities Using OpenStax Textbooks (Campus Technology)

"This year, 56 percent of all colleges and universities in the United States are using free textbooks from OpenStax in at least one course. That equates to 5,900-plus institutions and nearly 3 million students, according to the Rice University-based publisher of open educational resources."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With more than half of the higher ed institutions in the US using free textbooks from OpenStax, we may have reached an OER tipping point. More and more schools are finding their way to free alternatives, and it's a trend that will almost certainly continue to grow.