Mode:Green Debuts Lighting Line to Support Demand for LED

The What: To support the hotels and commercial spaces prioritizing LED lighting, hospitality integration firm Mode:Green is debuting its line of Custom LED Light Bulbs.

The What Else: The Mode:Green Custom LED Light Bulbs provide a wide range of color temperatures down to 2,000K for the right ambiance for hotel and other commercial installations. The line also includes high efficiency and energy-code compliant back-of-house and office fixtures that feature on-board motion sensing, EM Battery-Up, and wireless controls with both Bluetooth and Zigbee mesh.

“Our team specializes in the nuanced work required to achieve the right parameters for dimming, color temperature, and energy efficiency," said Mode:Green president and founder Bill Lally. "After repeated challenges finding products to provide the LED lighting experience for our client’s projects, we created our own products to solve common problems and ensure a smoother, longer lasting installation.”

The Bottom Line: The Mode:Green Custom LED Lighting solutions are available exclusively to clients of Mode:Green, and have already been deployed in several installations including the Marriott Times Square Grand Ballroom, 1 World Trade Center, the United States Navy Hospital, and the California Institute of Technology.