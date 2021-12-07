Mizzen Marketing to Represent Hall Technologies in TOLA Region

Hall Technologies, a leader in end-to-end pro AV solutions, has appointed Mizzen Marketing as its representatives for the Southwestern region of the United States. Mizzen has a longstanding reputation in the TOLA region of excellent customer support and positive industry relationships. Hall’s recent move to Texas positions them well for expansion into the TOLA area with Mizzen’s appointment.

“Mizzen Marketing is a solid company full of rock-star salespeople,” said Hal Truax, vice president of sales and marketing, Hall Technologies. “Appointing them to represent us in the TOLA region offers us additional sales opportunities and engagement in this region. I’ve always been impressed with Mizzen because they are a company known for closing deals and offering their partners the best technical and customer support—hands down. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”

(Image credit: Mizzen Marketing)

“Mizzen Marketing is thrilled to have been chosen by Hall Technologies as their manufacturer’s rep for Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas,” added Dave Taylor, founder of Mizzen Marketing. “We’ve long been aware of their well-deserved reputation for creating quality high-performing products that are a backbone of the pro AV industry and are honored to join their team.”