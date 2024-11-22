Middle Atlantic Expands Forum Collaboration Suite

Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, introduced its all-new Arc Table expanding the Forum Collaboration Suite. The Arc Table, previously a three-person capacity, now accommodates up to seven people.

It features the Wilsonart HPL surfaces and acoustic felt, along with a seamless curved modesty panel and integrated power management. It also introduces a radical table design, reducing the number of table legs for unobstructed seating and maximizing their use as concealed cable management for a cordless, clutter-free aesthetic.

“With the latest additions to the Forum Collaboration Suite, we continue our commitment to supporting evolving collaboration spaces,” said Patrick Kittredge, CTS, senior product marketing manager, Middle Atlantic Products at Legrand | AV. “The new seven-person Arc Table offers the ideal balance of functionality and aesthetics that today’s hybrid meeting spaces demand. The modular and unobstructed layout and streamlined cable management make it a go-to solution for organizations needing flexible, scalable options for Microsoft Teams and other collaborative environments.”

The new seven-person Arc Table is designed for seamless integration into modern hybrid workspaces. It combines aesthetics, ease of serviceability, and greater accessibility. Ideal for settings from corporate training centers, medium collaboration spaces, and conference rooms, the Arc Table provides ample worksurface space for up to seven participants, a 30-inch seated-height table base, and integrated bag holders. Built-in cable management can be found in each leg and under the worksurface, while the curved modesty panel covers internal cable management for a clean aesthetic. The ADA-compliant clearance beneath the table ensures accessibility, reinforcing Middle Atlantic’s dedication to inclusivity in design. The table also supports direct-facing arrangements for all participants, promoting meeting equity by ensuring that every seat has a clear, unobstructed view of remote attendees.

The new seven-person Arc Table will be added to the Forum Collaboration Suite for visualization in the Modus VR tool early next year for streamlined visualization and decision-making.