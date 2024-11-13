The Integration Guide to Hybrid Workflows

By
( )
published

What does new industry research show about the importance of quality AV solutions in today's hybrid meeting environment?

The Integration Guide to Hybrid Workflows
(Image credit: Future)

Get your free copy of SCN's Integration Guide to Hybrid Workflows.

Keeping Up with Hybrid

New research from Vizrt and Biamp emphasizes the importance of quality AV solutions for today’s hybrid meeting environment. Integrators and manufacturers discuss employee engagement, hybrid worker equipment, and the road to meeting equity.

At Issue

Experts from Atlona and Sennheiser discuss the most important Pro AV elements required for an effective hybrid work environment.

Download the Integration Guide to Hybrid Workflows.

Read the November issue of Systems Contractor News.

SCN Staff
The staff of Systems Contractor News serves the AV integration industry with thorough news analysis, trend reports, and the latest product and technology information—delivered to an audience of decision-makers.