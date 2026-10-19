The Battery, Uninterrupted

For as long as most integrators have been building racks, the battery inside the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) has been an afterthought. It is lead-acid, it works, and everyone knows the deal: Buy it, budget for a replacement in a few years, and move on.

That formula has defined battery backup’s in the Pro AV industry for more than four decades. As battery technology has evolved over the past decade, it is worth asking whether the current model still holds up.

Lead-acid endures for a simple reason: It's cheap, well understood, and reliable in the short term. The battery chemistry is not new or unique to our industry, as it's the same technology sitting under the hood of most non-EV cars, and it was already mature and mass-produced long before anyone was specifying a UPS for a rack room. It's that maturity that kept costs low and supply chains simple, which made lead-acid the default choice as AV racks became standard in houses of worship, corporate environments, broadcast facilities, and beyond.

The tradeoff is degradation. Lead-acid batteries wear down internally over time, especially under heavy use, and that decline is not a matter of if but when. Most lead-acid UPS batteries last 3-5 years before they need to be swapped, depending on use, which is why so many integrators build maintenance agreements or service contracts into their proposals. It is a known cost, factored in from day one, and it has rarely been a source of real complaint.

Lead-acid is not a bad product. It simply has a finite, fairly short shelf life, and everyone in the supply chain has learned to plan around it.

Core Advantages and Costs

That brings us to lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, which have had a significant impact on the manufacture and deployment of UPS solutions in Pro AV. With Li-ion batteries, the core advantage is increased lifespan. A Li-ion UPS battery will last roughly three times longer than a lead-acid battery UPS, typically rated for 10-15 years.

Li-ion cells offer other gains in speed and space. They charge faster and hold more capacity in a smaller, lighter footprint, as evidenced by the technology that's been the primary power source for cell phones before it ever showed up in a rack. On top of that, quality double-conversion Li-ion UPS units deliver true sine wave output with tight voltage regulation, along with features like SNMP network monitoring, remote emergency shutdown, and layered surge, over-voltage and under-voltage protection.

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However, none of that comes for free. A Li-ion UPS typically costs 30-100% more upfront than a comparable lead-acid unit, depending on the model. That math changes when companies account for the full ownership period, as a lead-acid UPS lasts 3-5 years before it needs a new battery, a service call, and often a truck roll.

LynTec’s new TAA-compliant SLi Series of UPS uses Li-ion battery technology. (Image credit: LynTec)

Once you add up the cost of that replacement battery, plus labor, plus the inevitable service visit, a lead-acid system can end up costing close to what a Li-ion unit would have cost from the start—without the decade-plus of runway. That equation matters most for integrators working outside a tight service radius, where sending a technician out for a routine battery swap is genuinely expensive, and for end users who care about total cost of ownership.

The price gap is now moving in Li-ion's favor. The technology is roughly 10-15 years into meaningful commercial adoption, and as manufacturing scales across industries from consumer electronics to automotive to IT infrastructure, production costs continue to decline. That trend should narrow the upfront gap with lead-acid over time.

That said, lead-acid is not going away. It remains the more economical entry point for budget-constrained projects. For example, for small houses of worship with a few hundred dollars to spend rather than a few thousand, lead-acid will likely remain the practical choice for years to come.

About Those Safety Concerns …

Any honest conversation about Li-ion also has to address safety, since the technology's occasional and highly publicized fires on commercial aircraft have made headlines. Those incidents are real, but they are also rare relative to the volume of Li-ion devices in circulation, and they tend to trace back to specific, identifiable conditions rather than an inherent flaw in the chemistry itself.

Heat is a common thread, with Li-ion cells able to generate heat during charging and under heavy current draw. When that heat has nowhere to dissipate, such as inside a tightly sealed phone or a damaged or poorly manufactured cell, the risk of thermal runaway increases.

Consumer devices, with their compact enclosures and limited airflow, are a very different environment than a professionally engineered UPS designed with built-in thermal management and protection circuitry. The takeaway for integrators is to specify UPS products from manufacturers who engineer for that risk directly, rather than treating a rack-mounted battery backup the same way you would a phone in a pocket.

The price gap is now moving in Li-ion's favor.

Adoption in Pro AV is still relatively young. Li-ion UPS options are not yet common among AV-specific manufacturers, and outside of general IT-focused brands, they remain a fairly small slice of the available product landscape. Where they exist, the resistance we hear from integrators almost always comes down to one thing: price. Once that is understood in the context of total lifespan and reduced maintenance, most of that hesitation fades, particularly among integrators and end users who value long-term reliability over the lowest possible sticker price.

Lead-acid is not obsolete and will not disappear anytime soon. But Li-ion has changed what a premium UPS can offer—and as production costs continue to fall, expect the two technologies to keep competing for space in the rack for years to come.