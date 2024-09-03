Miami’s Brickell City Centre Has a New Look Thanks to SNA Displays

Brickell City Centre, a mixed-use shopping and lifestyle entertainment complex in Miami, recently added large-format LED displays and interactive LCD kiosks from SNA Displays to its existing digital signage network. The 5.4 million-square-foot complex includes two residential high-rise towers, two office buildings, a high-rise hotel, a nine-acre luxury destination center, and 500,000 square feet of shopping and entertainment space. Developer consultant Pearl Media selected SNA Displays while American Signcrafters provided LED installation services of three 6.6mm EMPIRE Exterior LED bulkhead displays, as well as a dozen 55-inch LCD kiosks.

[Branded Cities Lights Up Bryant Park with SNA Displays LED Technology]

"Given the upscale aesthetic upheld by the property and the high-performance standards we demand from our hardware partners, we were confident that SNA Displays was the ideal team to collaborate with on this project,” said Jen Lee Almeida, chief operating officer of Pearl Media.

Each of the new bulkhead displays measures 4.9x 24.2 feet (216x1,104 pixels) and are used for on-premises and digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. The double-sided walkup kiosks stand 7.4 feet tall and are used primarily for directory assistance.

[NOW TRENDING: 4 Hot Topics in Pro AV]

“It’s always a pleasure to work with experiential out-of-home experts like Pearl Media,” said Pete Simon, SNA Displays’ sales director for out of home. “Thanks to their design chops, our LED assets integrated seamlessly into the existing digital ecosphere and further enhance an already stunning retail and entertainment destination.”