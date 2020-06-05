Meyer Sound Unveils ULTRA-X20 Compact Loudspeaker

The What: Meyer Sound has announced its new ULTRA-X20 compact point source loudspeaker, a junior-sized version of its ULTRA-X40 loudspeaker.

The What Else: The ULTRA-X20 incorporates two 5-inch cone drivers, one 2-inch diaphragm compression driver, and a rotatable 110-degree by 50-degree horn in a coaxial configuration. Power comes from a three-channel Class D amplifier with sophisticated DSP, with everything fitted inside a compact cabinet that measures 7.5 inches wide by 19.04 inches high by 8.6 inches deep and weighs 26 pounds. Preliminary performance specifications give an operating frequency range of 60Hz to 18kHz, phase response of ±45 degrees (100Hz-16kHz) and linear peak SPL of 123.5dB measured with M-Noise.

For extended low-frequency power, the ULTRA-X20 may be paired with the new USW-112P subwoofer, the 750-LFC low-frequency control element, or USW-210P subwoofer.

The Bottom Line: The ULTRA-X20 offers the same design principles and advanced technologies as its larger sibling, the ULTRA-X40, but employs smaller drivers in a lighter and more compact package—a design that is new to Meyer Sound.

