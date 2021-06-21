Meyer Sound Plans Spacemap Go Roadshow Across U.S. from July Through December

The Meyer Sound Spacemap Go U.S. Roadshow will roll across the country through the summer and fall with stops in 10 cities, including sessions in conjunction with the Church Facilities Conference & Expo (CFX) in Dallas Sept. 21–22, and InfoComm 2021 in Orlando Oct. 26–29. The Roadshow demo sessions are principally focused on Spacemap Go, Meyer Sound’s spatial sound design and live mixing tool, although the touring system also showcases other new technologies as incorporated in the ULTRA-X20 compact loudspeaker and VLFC very low-frequency control element.

“We are taking Spacemap Go on the road so customers and users can experience it firsthand,” said Daniel Rivera, Meyer Sound sales manager, West, and principal organizer of the tour. “You cannot fully appreciate the power of Spacemap Go until you hear it in action, and you can’t grasp its power and intuitive operation until you have the iPad controller in your hands.”

In addition to CFX (Dallas Sept. 21–22) and InfoComm (Orlando Oct. 26–29), currently confirmed cities and dates are:

Atlanta (July 12)

Boston (July 27)

Philadelphia (Aug. 11)

Lititz, PA (Aug. 12–13)

Clearwater, FL (Aug. 23–27)

Seattle (Nov. 8–12)

Portland (Nov. 29–Dec. 3)

Los Angeles (Dec. 27–29)

An additional five cities are tentatively scheduled. For an updated tour schedule, please visit the events page on the Meyer Sound website.

A variety of venues will be hosting the roadshow, including three City Winery locations, as well as churches, integrator demo facilities, and rehearsal spaces. Typically, five demo sessions are scheduled each day, with admission by reservation only. Audio professionals wishing to participate should email a request to sales@meyersound.com.

The Roadshow touring equipment complement includes a Milan Certified GALAXY 816 Network Platform—the heart of every Spacemap Go system—along with eight ULTRA-X20 compact loudspeakers, two USW-112P subwoofers, three 900-LFC compact low-frequency control elements, two 1100-LFC low-frequency control elements and two VLFC very low-frequency control elements.

Spacemap Go is a spatial sound design and live mixing tool that employs a free iPad app to leverage the processing power in the thousands of GALAXY Network Platforms already in the field. Open Sound Control (OSC) support provides integration with QLab sound design software as well as many DAWs such as Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Digital Performer, Logic Pro X, and Reaper.

Accompanying Rivera throughout the roadshow tour will be U.S. sales manager, East, Michael Armstrong-Brown, who will co-host the demo sessions and provide technical support. Regional sales managers will join the duo at selected events. Additional roadshow stops are planned for 2022, and Spacemap Go demo sessions also will also take place NAMM in Anaheim in January 2022 and ISE in Barcelona in February.

