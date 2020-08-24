Meyer Sound MAPP 3D Software Tool Adds New Dimensions to Audio System Design

The What: Meyer Sound has released MAPP 3D, the most extensive upgrade to its system design tool since the original MAPP Online software program was introduced in 2001.

The What Else: According to Meyer Sound, MAPP 3D provides accurate, three-dimensional renderings of predicted sound system performance within detailed, wire-frame venue drawings.

MAPP 3D now offers complete integration with the Galaxy Network Platform and Compass control software for a seamless workflow from initial design through on-site tuning. Comprehensive processing parameters for complex systems can be optimized using MAPP 3D predictions, with the resulting processor settings pushed directly into multiple Galaxy processors with the click of a mouse.

“The release of MAPP 3D marks a milestone in the development of sound system design software, not only for Meyer Sound, but for the industry as a whole,” said Perrin Meyer, Meyer Sound director of emerging technologies. “The detail in the renderings is spectacular and the flexibility of the user interface is unprecedented, but what really sets MAPP 3D apart is the extreme accuracy of the predictions. What you measure with MAPP 3D’s virtual microphones is precisely what you will see in measurements from real microphones.”





The Bottom Line: MAPP 3D works on both the Mac and Windows platforms, employs local processing (no Internet connection required) and is now available as a free download from the Meyer Sound website.