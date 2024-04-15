Mersive Introduces Solstice Element Sharing-Only Pod

Mersive Technologies has launched its solution to the Mersive Solstice collaboration suite. The Mersive Solstice Element Pod is designed for simplicity and efficiency, offering a streamlined experience ideal for up to two users to share content without complexity.

Element users enjoy the same uncompromised and effortless sharing as Mersive Solstice. Users can share desktops, application windows, videos, or images with an intuitive drag-and-drop UI and customizable layout control. Key capabilities of Mersive Solstice Element include wireless 'Bring Your Own Device' support for Windows, macOS, and iOS devices, as well as browser-based support for Chromebook and Linux. Element also offers multiple app-free sharing options such as AirPlay, Miracast, browser sharing, and wired HDMI input.

Reliable and robust, the single-device solution comes with all the necessary power and HDMI cabling; access to essential cloud-based Pod management features; and a three-year warranty. IT management and security are also top priorities, with access to online support resources, security patches, secure support for up to five networks, and support for network protocols like 802.1x and Quality of Service (QoS). In addition, Element supports a wide range of room configurations, is fully IT-compliant, and accommodates any number of meeting spaces.

“Like the full Mersive Solstice platform, Element revolutionizes the way meetings are conducted by providing industry-leading wireless sharing capabilities that enhance meeting start-up times, participant engagement, and overall meeting room productivity,” said Joel Carroll, Mersive EVP of Global Sales. “We are thrilled to bring the power of Mersive Solstice to more companies, educational facilities, and end users with the Mersive Solstice Element Pod.”