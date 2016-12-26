Meridian Announces Interactive Building Directory Solution

Meridian announced the launch of MzeroDirectMe building directory software application. The new software solution from Meridian offers visitors an interactive, easy-to-use directory solution.



“DirectMe is intuitive and interactive, making it easier than ever for visitors to reach their destination,” said Chris Gilder, CEO of Meridian.

DirectMe enhances visitor experience through self-service wayfinding and can be tailored to meet company specifications. The user-friendly building directory was created for high-density areas including corporate offices, hospitals and government buildings.

“It’s extremely customizable but also very easy to use," said Jeff MacDonald, Director of Software Integration at Meridian. "The interactivity and expandability allow the directory solution to be as simple or complex as needed.”

DirectMe allows users to search for information, send the information to their mobile device and print a physical copy of the directory information.

“We wanted to create a self-service solution for high-density business buildings and geographically spread campuses,” said Paul Burden, Director of Software at Meridian.

DirectMe is built on MzeroPlatform, Meridian’s software solution, which provides system performance management, system security and a wide range of component support. The self-service software can support a number of devices and features including printers, VoIP and SMS.

“Because it’s an extension of our MzeroInterAct digital signage platform, all of the digital signage features are still available,” said MacDonald.

DirectMe offers multi-language support, interactive map guidance and remote monitoring with MzeroManage.

Meridian will be adding emergency messaging to DirectMe in the new year. Emergency messaging capabilities will allow for building and campus-wide alerts.