Meet TVU Networks First Cloud-Native Ecosystem for 4K,5G Live Video Production

TVU Networks (opens in new tab) will showcase its popular TVU Cloud ecosystem at IBC2022in Hall 5, Stand C73 from September 9-12 at the RAI Amsterdam. Using fifth-generation networks, TVU’s end-to-end solution provides greater bandwidth and resiliency, ultra-low latency, and connectivity with speeds up to 100 times as fast as 4G. Developed with deep insight from news and sports media companies, the ecosystem is a fully cloud-native and customizable platform that’s adapted and evolved to meet the needs of video producers around the world.

(Image credit: TVU Networks)

“The 5G infrastructure, expanded network capacity and flexible configuration is driving explosive growth in live, immersive, and interactive experiences,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “These ground-breaking applications require a video-over-IP infrastructure with the capability and flexibility to enable them. That’s why TVU has delivered a cloud-native ecosystem of 5G, 4K solutions that integrate smoothly in a microservices-based, building block approach, making it easy and cost-effective to add capabilities as needed.”

[Futsal Is Growing in Popularity—Thanks to TVU Networks, It Can Now Be Streamed] (opens in new tab)

The components of the TVU cloud-based ecosystem work together seamlessly in the most challenging network environments. Professional cameras equipped with the TVU One mobile transmitter, as well as mobile devices using the TVU Anywhere app, deliver high-quality, low latency 4K video. The TVU RPS remote production system uses an encoder and decoder to perfectly synchronize the multiple remote sources and send them to the studio, while TVU Producer enables live streaming programs from any of these sources without a studio infrastructure. TVU Partyline brings the whole team together to collaborate in real time via fully synced signals for live production or virtual events – no matter their location. With the TVU Remote Commentator cloud-based platform, announcers can call the action from anywhere with an internet connection. Finally, TVU Channel is a 24/7 solution that combines cloud-based playout, live production, SCTE management, scheduling, server-side ad insertion and CDN into a user-friendly micro application. With an as-run log included in TVU Channel, it’s ideal for FAST (free ad-supported TV) channel playout or for any content creator looking to start a fully ad insertable channel.

In new TVU cloud deployment news, Spanish national public broadcaster Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) relied on TVU’s cloud-based 4K and 5G solutions for live productions at the Almagro Classical Theater Festival held throughout the month of July in Almagro, Spain.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

RTVE deployed the TVU One 5G mobile transmitter, TVU Producer production platform, and TVU Anywhere mobile app for an evening broadcast of Ficción Sonora (Sound Fiction) performed by colleagues from Radio Nacional de España at the Corral de Comedias, using an eight-input HD mix configuration, with one input in TVU Producer used to capture stereo audio. In addition, the team produced a 30-minute, magazine-style program in 4K, capturing the festival atmosphere in Almagro with interviews in different locations around town, including from the Corral.

(Image credit: TVU Networks)

For the afternoon, magazine-style show RTVE used TVU Producer configured in a 4K cloud workflow, with a PTZ camera in the town hall and three smartphones in locations around Almagro. The production team utilized the TVU Partyline real-time cloud collaboration solution as an IFB channel with crew in the technical area and for communication between the show presenter and contributing journalists.

“We continue to break new ground not only with our products, but also by establishing a growing number of alliances with first class technical partners and customers throughout the world,” said Shen. “Our collaborations with Elgato, RTVE and the many media firms we’re in constant communication with extend the capabilities of our cloud-based ecosystem beyond what we could have imagined just a few years ago.”