Meet the TriCaster Mini X: 3 Features for Every Video Production Possibility

Introducing the NewTek (opens in new tab) TriCaster Mini X. The new addition to the TriCaster family boasts Live Link, an all-new feature that brings the power of the internet directly into TriCaster—offering freedom in production.

“The last two years have brought into sharp focus the importance not only of the accessibility of quality video production solutions but also tools that set productions apart," said Barbara Spicek, president and general manager of NewTek (opens in new tab). "By introducing the TriCaster Mini X, we prove that you don’t have to be a seasoned expert with limitless resources to tell your story with all the bells and whistles of a broadcast giant."

(Image credit: NewTek)

Storytellers want to focus on telling the story and the Mini X has everything needed for producers to do that, right at their desk. TriCaster Mini X is the first in the TriCaster line of products to offer Live Link. This brand-new feature means users can easily pull any web page elements into a production without the need to use third party applications. Ranging from graphics or images to videos from your organization’s internal training platforms, this turns the entire internet into a source for your productions.

The TriCaster Mini X continues the all-in-one desktop form factor and turns every space it’s in into a full, multi-source production studio. TriCaster Mini X offers increased power and capabilities, including access to 8 external sources with 4 integrated HDMI inputs and supporting modern resolutions up to 4Kp30; and HTML rendering directly in the switcher, with access to HTML 5 motion graphics, webpages, web-based video playback and more without having to use a separate computer.

Three Features to Know

1. Accessibility, unlocked.

TriCaster Mini X brings the possibilities of professional live video production to anyone with a story to tell, no matter their level of experience—without vast investments in infrastructure. Video switching, media playback, virtual sets, social media integration, ability to add graphics, record, stream, and much more.

2. Flexibility for all production.

Creators can use all their existing devices with the TriCaster Mini X and truly level-up their productions with all the advanced features it has to offer. From cameras to microphones, off-the-shelf HDMI devices connect directly to the Mini X in minutes creating professional level productions—without having to purchase any new equipment.

3. Scalability with the NewTek family.

Once users enter the world of TriCaster, they never look back. The TriCaster Mini X offers host of powerful features that means it not only helps you get your productions off the ground, but also grows with them. In addition, by being a part of the NewTek family of products, there are countless ways to expand workflows to meet your evolving production needs.

Built with NDI at its core, the Mini X is an easy to use, futureproof solution that can be simplified or expanded, as necessary. By using IP video and software defined visual storytelling, TriCaster Mini X offers infinite production possibilities.