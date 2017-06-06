MaxMedia: Digital Signage for Retail at InfoComm 2017

MaxMedia, an agency that specializes in digital and experiential media and other solutions for retail environments, will take part in panels and presentations at the InfoComm 2017 show in Orlando that will provide systems integrators with insight on selling dynamic digital signage in retail environments—and share a real-world success story with an emphasis on post-launch benefits.

“Systems integrators have to evolve their narratives to speak to a wider, more diversified client team—often including the CMO. Our goal at InfoComm is to help attendees understand the most critical strategic points regarding contextual, breakthrough content, and provide clear evidence of its effectiveness in retail environments.”

“Many retailers face a do-or-die situation in today’s fluctuating business climate,” said Laura Davis-Taylor, EVP Customer Service for MaxMedia.

InfoComm’s “The Big Canvas” series will offer several presentations throughout the week that communicate how digital signage can be used to express and amplify creative vision. MaxMedia was selected for the Wednesday, June 14 Big Canvas presentation for its work at the AT&T Flagship Store in San Francisco, scheduled from 8:30-10am.

Jeff Doud, MaxMedia Executive Creative Director, will detail how this store breaks new ground with how the household name brand sells its products and services by immersing shoppers with fluid art and other compelling digital signage content—all integrated within a historic downtown building on busy Powell Street. Scheduled from 8:30-10am and part of the InfoComm University track, this workshop is geared toward systems integrators, end users and equipment vendors.

On Thursday, June 15, Davis-Taylor joins independent analyst and educator Lyle Bunn—plus industry heavyweights from Unified AV Systems (Mike White) and NSA (Dean White)—for a panel that aims to take the mystery out of profitably selling dynamic digital signage. Integrators Guide to the Digital Signage Ecosystem: Partners and Resources will give those responsible for retail installations valuable insight into the tools required to offer a complete, dynamic digital signage solution, with a focus on content and implementation. Part of the InfoComm University track, the workshop is scheduled for Thursday, June 15 from 8-11am.