Matrox Ships Fanless Mura IPX 4K IP Decode and Display Card

The What: Matrox Graphics has begun shipping a fanless cooling version of its highest-density 4K IP decode and display card. The new fanless, single-slot Matrox Mura IPX card for IP-based multiviewers and personal video walls features high-quality decoding of multiple 4K and Full HD streams for display across up to four 4K outputs.

The What Else: Matrox Mura IPX multiviewer cards feature a dedicated onboard network interface controller (NIC) enabling decoding density of up to two 4K60, four 4K30, eight 1080p60, 16 1080p30, or more SD streams. Built into the same board are four DisplayPort connectors to attach up to four 4K30 displays. Mura IPX decode and display boards are also standalone solutions—requiring an enclosure for power, while eliminating the need for an operating system, CPU, driver, or any other system requirements. System integrators further have the choice of fan or fanless options to deliver optimized multiviewers, video wall controllers, and personal video walls for any project requirement.

Matrox Mura IPX multiviewer and capture cards include a complete range of video wall software, APIs, and libraries. These software toolkits allow OEMs and developers to deploy intuitive, ready-to-use software and build custom interfaces and applications.

"The Matrox Mura IPX multiviewer cards unequivocally provide incomparable user experiences, from OEM integration all the way through to operator-level control," said Fadhl Al-Bayaty, business development manager, Matrox Graphics. “Combining high-density decode and display support, on a system-independent card, significantly saves on development and deployment resources, while operators in 24/7-type environments can comfortably access, view, and monitor all IP streams to make timely, well-informed decisions.”

The Bottom Line: A “video wall system on a card,” Mura IPX decode and display boards provide OEMs with system design flexibility to cost-effectively build low-footprint, maintenance-free multiviewer platforms for control room, process monitoring, security, and other networked AV applications requiring high-performance, high-reliability operation.

Matrox Mura IPX 4K IP decode and display cards in both passive (part number: MURAIPXO-D4LHF) and active (part number: MURAIPXO-D4LF) cooling versions are now available. See the Matrox Mura IPX decode and display cards as part of an end-to-end, AV-over-IP ecosystem at InfoComm 2019 (Orlando, June 12-14, booth 3055).