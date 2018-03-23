Martin Audio Debuts Flyable 15-Inch Sub

The What: Martin Audio has added to its subwoofer line up with the introduction of SXF115, a passive subwoofer featuring a long-excursion 15-inch/4-inch voice coil driver in a compact bass reflex enclosure, capable of 136dB at 1 meter.

The What Else: The design of the 15-inch driver maximizes output while minimizing power compression and distortion, and four reflex ports reduce air noise at very high output levels. The SXF115 enclosure is constructed from multi-laminate birch ply, finished with a durable polyurethane coating, and equipped with a perforated steel grille, skids, and twin bar handles. An M20 threaded fitting in the top surface facilitates pole mounting of up to four WPM or MLA Mini enclosures.

“Wavefront Precision line arrays have sold very successfully and across more varied applications than initially expected,” said Dom Harter, managing director. “With that has come demand for additional subwoofer solutions. We recently added the high-output SXH218 for WPC and now we’re pleased to introduce for WPM the flyable SXF115. The SXF115 is also compatible with MLA Mini in fixed installations where ground-based, rack-mount amplification is preferred, so we expect to see very healthy sales of this sub.”

The Bottom Line: Designed as a companion for Martin Audio’s Wavefront Precision Mini (WPM) optimized line array, the SXF115 can extend the performance down to 42Hz and can be flown as part of an array or ground-stacked separately. Cardioid operation can be achieved by arranging the SXF115 in forward and rear-facing pairs. SXF115 will ship from May 2018.