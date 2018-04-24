Marshall Welcomes New Broadcast and Pro AV U.S. Regional Sales Managers

Marshall Electronics has added regional sales managers Cathy Fercano and David Hausman who will cover the broadcast and Pro AV markets in the greater Northwest and Southwest U.S. territories. Both new hires will increase Marshall Electronics' market coverage and cultivate closer working relationships with dealer and distributor networks in these key areas.

"Marshall Electronics is excited about the addition of these new regional sales managers to provide exceptional coverage and customer service for our valued clients throughout the western states and greater U.S. overall," said Marshall Electronics' VP of sales and marketing, Steven Huey. "As Marshall Electronics continues to move into the Pro AV and Unified Communications and Collaboration markets (UCC), it's vital that we maintain close working relationships with our dealers and distributors."

Cathy Fercano

Fercano is an experienced sales executive in the broadcast and Pro AV industry, having worked for many years as a sales manager for IDX System Technology and Hoffman Video Systems. Fercano will cover the Northwest U.S., each traveling extensively throughout the year to expand Marshall’s relationship with the dealers and distributors in these important market locations.

Dave Hausman

Hausman is also an experienced broadcast and pro A/V sales veteran, having worked for many years as a rocky mountain district sales manager for JVC Professional. Hausman will focus his efforts on managing the Southwestern U.S.

"With Cathy Fercano and Dave Hausman on board, we'll be able to deliver outstanding customer service to our current vendors in those regions and cultivate new partnerships as we continue to release new products throughout 2018," concluded Huey.