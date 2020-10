"If a dissertation rolls off the presses, and no one reads it, does it make a difference?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Research-driven monographs are some of the richest assets available to a university. But they are often difficult to find. TOME, short for Toward an Open Monograph Ecosystem, is a new initiative to support the publication and digital distribution of open-access versions of the scholarly monographs.