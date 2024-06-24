Magewell USB, PCIe and M.2 Capture Devices Are Now Panopto Certified

Panopto has officially endorsed Magewell's vast array of USB, PCI Express and M.2-based video capture devices—including the USB Capture, USB Capture Plus, Pro Capture and Eco Capture families—for use with Panopto's AI-powered video management solutions for higher education and workforce training.

Panopto is an AI-powered video content management platform that simplifies using video to capture information for educational institutions and enterprise teams. Panopto users can share information via video securely and manage a full library of searchable video-based intelligent knowledge assets, all in one single platform.

Featuring driver-free installation and automatic input format detection for true plug-and-play operation, Magewell's USB Capture and USB Capture Plus external capture devices enable all types of computers including laptops to easily and reliably bring AV signals into software through a standard USB 3.0 interface. High-performance Pro Capture PCI Express cards are designed for installation in Windows, Mac and Linux computers and are available in single, dual and quad-channel models with a flexible choice of input interfaces and resolutions. Meanwhile, the Eco Capture family of ultra-compact M.2 cards offers low-latency capture with low power consumption for small and embedded systems where full-sized PCIe slots are unavailable.