ISE 2022: Macnica Marks IPMX Anniversary With New Development Kit

Macnica is celebrating the two-year anniversary of IPMX hardware and software implementations at ISE 2022 with demonstrations that emphasize the standard's flexibility across hardware and software implementations.

Macnica has worked closely with the AIMS Alliance and other standards organizations to drive IPMX product development since AIMS introduced the standard at ISE 2020. With several IPMX technologies close to ratification, Macnica has prepared an IPMX Development Kit that helps hardware vendors quickly test, evaluate and develop IPMX-ready AV over IP products.

[IPMX Development Kit Anchors Macnica InfoComm Showcase]

Macnica also is expanding an IPMX software demonstration unveiled at InfoComm in October. The demonstration will show UHD video streaming from a PC to Macnica's flagship MPA1000 full-stack AV over IP module and showcase how IPMX technologies are seamlessly virtualized within an IT network.

[IPMX: The Next Great AV Standard?]

Separately, Macnica is demonstrating software-to-hardware implementations, with an overview of how manufacturers can leverage its IPMX Development Kit. Macnica's IPMX Development Kit emphasizes many of the key technologies and applications required for building and managing AV over IP systems, including sub-frame latency, USB extension, and outstanding UHD quality over 1GbE networks. The kit includes Macnica's MPA1000 and ME10 SoC modules, both of which help product developers evaluate how standards-based video works with current and future products and offer a reliable reference to the connections and configurations required for production purposes.

[Macnica to Introduce SoC Version of AVoIP Transport Module at ISE 2020]

The MPA1000 and ME10 SoC share the same product development and real-world operational benefits for different production volumes. Both modules transport HDMI 2.0 4K60 4:4:4 video, audio and control data over 1GbE networks, and support JPEG-XS compression, Lua scripting and an integrated web interface with customizable APIs, all of which combine to provide exceptional freedom for product developers to uniquely customize their IPMX products.