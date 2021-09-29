IPMX Development Kit Anchors Macnica InfoComm Showcase

The What: At InfoComm 2021, Macnica is unveiling its latest technology innovations, including a new IPMX Development Kit with its latest full-stack AV over IP modules. Macnica will also provide an advance demonstration of its software-only IPMX implementation, to be introduced closer to ISE2022 in February. The software demonstration will show UHD video streaming from a PC to Macnica's flagship MPA1000 full-stack AV over IP module, also introduced at ISE2020.

The What Else: Macnica's IPMX Development Kit at the center of its InfoComm plans emphasizes many of the key technologies and applications required for building and managing such systems, including sub-frame latency, USB extension, and outstanding UHD quality over 1GbE networks. Macnica will highlight a new "Launch Kit" within its IPMX Development Kit framework. The Launch Kit, which supports the MPA1000 and Macnica's ME10 SoC module, will help product developers evaluate how standards-based video works with current and future products, and offer a reliable reference to the connections and configurations required for production purposes.

The MPA1000 and ME10 SoC share the same product development and real-world operational benefits for different approaches. Both modules transport HDMI 2.0 4K60 4:4:4 video, audio and control data over 1GbE networks. Each includes an integrated web interface with customizable APIs, with support for JPEG-XS compression to optimize AV over IP performance.

The key difference is development volume: The MPA1000 is built for product prototypes and smaller production runs, while the ME10 SoC is optimized for larger production runs and use in compact products.

The Bottom Line: "Macnica's customization capabilities give developers a simple API that they can access through Lua scripting," says Andrew Starks, Director of Product Management, Macnica and AIMS Alliance board member. "Both Macnica and AIMS believe that standardizing the core technology of AV over IP transport is not only inevitable, but also transformative as we look to InfoComm 2021 and beyond."