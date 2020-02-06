Macnica to Introduce SoC Version of AVoIP Transport Module at ISE 2020

The What: Macnica will launch a new innovation at ISE 2020 that brings its interoperable, open-standards approach to a broader customer base. The new ME10 SoC is a 4K AV over 1Gb System on Chip (SoC) that provides an interoperable AVoIP solution for high-volume product developers, or those requiring a more compact AVoIP OEM solution to fit very specific product dimensions.

Macnica ME10 SoC (Image credit: Macnica)

The What Else: The ME10 SoC is built for IPMX, the just-announced AV over IP initiative from the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS). IPMX, short for IP Media Experience, is designed specifically for the commercial AV industry as a collection of open standards and specifications that provide an interoperable AVoIP multi-vendor solution. IPMX covers functions such as device registration and discovery, copy protection, and security.

Because IPMX is built on the established transport standards in broadcast, including ST 2110-22, it provides support for compression. Macnica is offering support for JPEG-XS compression in the ME10. The open nature of these standards and specifications ensure that adopters remain in control of their future, regardless of further industry developments.

The Bottom Line: The ME10 SoC is a full-stack solution that offers the same features and benefits as Macnica’s flagship MPA1000 AV over IP module, including the transport of HDMI 2.0 4K60 4:4:4 video, audio and control data over 1Gb networks. Both innovations represent Macnica’s pursuit of bringing interoperability and open standards to AV environments, and transitioning products and facilities to IP.

Macnica will demonstrate both the ME10 and MPA1000 on Stand 15-C370 at ISE 2020.

To read more ISE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.