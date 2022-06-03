Luxul at InfoComm 2022: Network Training and Managed Gigabit Switches

Luxul, a leading innovator of IP networking solutions, will present its latest SW Series managed gigabit switches as well as an innovative and timely lineup of training presentations focused on networking in the Legrand | AV booth W903 at InfoComm 2022. Offered each day of the trade show, the free 10-minute sessions will include: CAP–Design a Network with Confidence, AV-over-IP Basics & Best Practices, IGMP Basics and Terminology, Heals So Good-PoE Self-Healing, and You Can Speak Dante Too. Following every training, the company will host a Q&A and offer attendees a chance to win an Epic Mesh MK-10.

"The network is an essential part of every installation, and to enable success, it's our mission to be a constant training partner for our dealers and integrators as they take on projects with even greater network demands," said Jared Edwards, technical trainer at Luxul. "Come learn critical networking information, ask questions, enter our giveaway, and see our new managed switches."

Luxul's InfoComm sessions are based on popular courses available within Legrand's AV University training program. Taught by Jared Edwards, Luxul's technical trainer, they will be offered each day of the show, from Wednesday, June 8 through Friday, June 10, and will include (all times local):

CAP–Design a Network with Confidence: Integrators will learn about Luxul's free network design service, Customer Assurance Program (CAP), and how it can help them bid with confidence. It will be offered at 10 a.m. on June 8, 2 p.m. on June 9, and 11 a.m. on June 10.

AV-over-IP Basics & Best Practices: This session will focus on the network technology behind AV-over-IP and the different AV-over-IP design options. It will offer best design practices, so the system will run today and well into the future. It will be offered at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 8, 1 p.m. on June 9, and 3 p.m. on June 10.

IGMP Basics and Terminology: Attendees will get an easy, real-world explanation of all terms within the IGMP protocol and an illustration of how multicasting works so they can see how easy it is to configure IGMP multicasting on a Luxul switch. This session will be offered at 1 p.m. on June 8, 3 p.m. on June 9, and 10 a.m. on June 10.

Heals So Good-PoE Self-Healing: Learn what Luxul Self-Healing is and how it can be used to save time and avoid truck rolls. This session will be offered at 2 p.m. on June 8, 10 a.m. on June 9, and 1 p.m. on June 10.

You Can Speak Dante Too: This session defines the IP protocols Dante uses and shows how easy it is to configure Dante on a Luxul switch. It will be offered at 3 p.m. on June 8, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 9, and 2 p.m. on June 10.

Following each session will be a Q&A and giveaway for an Epic Mesh Kit (MK-10). The MK-10 is a two-node mesh kit that provides powerful Wi-Fi throughout a given space. It can be set up in minutes using the Luxul Easy Setup App and has built-in Luxul ProWatch+, which allows for remote monitoring and management of the entire network.

For the first time, Luxul will also be showcasing its latest SW Series of large PoE+ managed gigabit switches, along with solutions from its other managed and unmanaged switch families. The three SW models include the 48-port SW-510-48P-F with four SFP 1Gb ports, 740 watts of PoE power, and a 104Gbps switching capacity; the 24-port SW-610-24P-R with four SFP+ 10Gb ports, a total PoE power budget of 370W, and a 128Gbps switching capacity; and the 48-port SW-610-48P-F with four SFP+ 10Gb ports, a total PoE power budget of 740W, and 176Gbps switching capacity. Up to 16 switches can be grouped in a single-pane user-interface, allowing easy and comprehensive administration. Variable speed fans provide quiet operation. Luxul's ProWatch is integrated into each model for remote monitoring and management.