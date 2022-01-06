Lutron Charts Expansive Showcase for ISE 2022

At ISE 2022 Lutron will reveal its plans for expanded services along with showcasing HomeWorks lighting control updates and an expanded line of luxury products including wire-free Palladiom exposed roller shades. Also at ISE, visitors will be able to attend CEDIA's comprehensive professional development program, including a "Roller Blind Fabrics--Form vs. Function" session with Lutron's European training manager Chris Yorgey.

In the realm of expanded services, Lutron continues to support AV installers and electrical contractors with innovations that simplify the installation process and empower them to work more efficiently. Lutron brings wire-free flexibility to products that are already installer favorites, while improving remote monitoring offerings. Ultimately, Lutron aims to enable installers to earn more with expanded offerings for customers, while boosting the efficiency of the installation process. Along with the HomeWorks and Palladiom shade spotlights, Lutron will be showcasing its RA2 Select smart home wireless dimmer system.

At ISE, Lutron will be launching the next generation of HomeWorks, offering both wired and wire-free options. HomeWorks has enhanced the E-tools needed to design, quote and commission a project, including remote monitoring and diagnostics that allow integrators to upload changes without physically going onsite.

Continuing to expand its line of luxury products into 2022, Lutron will be previewing the wire-free Palladiom exposed roller shades. This wire-free product update enables an easier, faster and lower cost installation of the Palladiom shades, which have become a favorite in luxury projects and will launch in Europe later in 2022.

Attendees will be able to attend CEDIA's comprehensive professional development program, including a "Roller Blind Fabrics--Form vs. Function" session with Lutron European training manager Chris Yorgey. For registered attendees only, this workshop with Lutron's training expert will provide insights into how proper fabric selection can balance view preservation with the need for privacy and manage glare and heat gain while optimizing natural light.