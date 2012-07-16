Empire State Building Company Selects Lutron

Energy-saving lighting control manufacturer Lutron Electronics announced has been selected by the Empire State Building Company, LLC, owner of the Empire State Building (ESB), the World's Most Famous Office Building, to provide sustainable lighting control solutions for pre-built tenant spaces throughout the iconic, 1930s, pre-war structure.

The Lutron solution, developed in collaboration with ESB property manager Jones Lang LaSalle, is expected to provide total lighting energy savings of up to 65 percent and a reduced installed payback period of 2.75 years (down from 6 years).

ESB is undergoing a building-wide retrofit to improve energy efficiency and financial performance as part of the Clinton Climate Initiative’s Building Retrofit program. The project is designed to reduce the building’s energy use by 38 percent and energy bills by $4.4 million a year, while also preventing 105,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions over the next 15 years.

ESB pre-built tenant spaces offer companies turnkey solutions for building out offices that exactly meet their needs. The ESB’s goals for the energy retrofit of these spaces include:

-Enhancing performance while reducing renovation costs

-Reducing the cost and time required for future tenant improvements

-Not compromising on tenant service and comfort

-Adopting solutions that integrate and interoperate with other building systems

The use of Lutron solutions in these spaces will help the ESB meet their goals and offer potential tenants the opportunity to operate in energy-efficient spaces while saving energy and benefiting from reduced electric bills, the company says.

“Lutron is proud to be an integral contributor to the sustainable nature of the ESB and to collaborate with them on creating a space that is highly rentable, attracts and retains high-quality tenants and reduces operating costs over the life of the installation,” said Michael Pessina, president of Lutron. “The solution we’ve created together can be easily repeated in any whole-building retrofit.”