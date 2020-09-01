Extron, Lutron Partner on Workspace Control

Extron has partnered with Lutron, a leader in lighting controls and automated shading solutions, to combine Extron’s control capabilities with the Lutron Vive Wireless lighting control solution for today’s smart building projects.

Through the integration, facility managers and AV professionals will be able to use the same Vive hub they have installed for lighting control flexibility, and simply add an Extron control processor and a touchpanel—or vice versa. A press on the Extron touchscreen allows users to adjust lighting levels and interact with other AV equipment in the room, enhancing the experience and versatility of lecture halls, conference rooms, and meeting spaces.

Related: Extron, Poly Partner on Scalable Meeting Experiences

“At Lutron we are committed to simplifying smart-building control and elevating the lighting experience for the specifiers and installers, as well as for the people in the space,” said Matt Ochs, senior director of mid-market business, Lutron Electronics. “We are excited to work with Extron, a leader in AV technology, to bring Vive Wireless lighting control together with touchpanel and AV integration through the simplicity of a web-based API.”

“We are very excited to offer our customers all the advantages of the Lutron Vive Wireless solution using the simplicity of our Extron control system products,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. “By working with Lutron, the world leader in smart lighting control, we know that our customers are getting a truly reliable, integrated experience.”

The integration of Vive and Extron touchpanels also enables additional smart features. The Vive Wireless system can provide information to the Extron control system, such as occupancy data, to indicate real-time meeting space availability and status.

Designing the touchpanel control is engineered to be simple. The Extron control processor sends commands to the Vive Wireless hub via web-based API. The Vive Wireless hub then communicates to Vive Wireless load controls to enable a responsive lighting control experience as part of the complete smart-building solution.