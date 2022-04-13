Lumens Introduces the VC-R30 Full HD IP PTZ Camera

The VC-R30 marks the arrival of a new generation of cost-effective cameras which offer a level of image quality and an array of video connections that have not previously been seen in a camera at this price point. Lumens VC-R30 features simultaneous USB 3.0, HDMI, 3G-SDI, and Ethernet video outputs for a high degree of connection and workflow flexibility which is ideal for users in AV, video production, and live events.

“Increasingly, our customers need cameras that have the flexibility to adapt," commented Steven Liang, vice president of product development for Lumens. "The VC-R30 is ready to fit into traditional video workflows, IP-based streaming networks, and unified communication and collaboration (UCC) systems for interactive video comms. With the growth in popularity of hybrid classrooms, meeting spaces, and conferences, VC-R30 supports simultaneous output via Ethernet, USB, SDI, and HDMI, for connection to local displays and remote guests at the same time.”

Equipped with a professional 1/2.8-inch image sensor, the VC-R30 provides excellent image quality in all lighting conditions. The smooth robotic camera movement and 12x optical zoom lens make the camera suitable for positioning anywhere from an auditorium to a small training room. The intelligent autofocus system enables the VC-R30 to deliver sharp pictures even when the camera is in motion or when the zoom angle changes.

Covering a wide 72.5-degree horizontal FoV and with plug and play USB, the camera is a great option for videoconferencing. Compliant with most video production, video conference, and streaming applications, including Zoom, Skype, WebEx, Teams, Google Meet, Wowza, YouTube, OBS, and Wirecast. Available in black or white, it can be positioned upright or inverted to suit your studio, theater, classroom, courtroom, or house of worship.