LumaStream Launches Low-Voltage LED Fixture for Conference Rooms

The What: LumaStream, makers of low-voltage LED lighting systems, has introduced the Parallux LSF14 suspended linear fixture. Ideally suited for conference rooms or like applications, the Parallux LSF14 is designed to eliminate unpleasant shadowing and provide enhanced in-room uniformity by utilizing an optic that radiates 70 percent of the light downward and 30 percent upward. The Parallux LSF14 is constructed from aluminum with a laser-etched glass diffuser that remains translucent until the fixture has been energized.

The What Else: The LumaStream Parallux LSF14 has been engineered to work with the same power supply as the company’s popular downlight fixtures, resulting in an efficient “turnkey” complete lighting solution. Each power supply output is individually addressable, enabling integrators to program scenes such as ON, OFF, PRESENTATION, or other, and easily interface with their control platform of choice. Because the Parallux LSF14 uses LumaStream’s patented remote driver technology, the cool-running, energy-efficient fixture is well suited for an array of commercial applications in a variety of sizes. The Parallux LSF14 fixture is 4 feet in length by 1 foot in width and 1 inch in height.

“The Parallux LSF14 is an elegant suspended fixture solution for any boardroom or conference room—and it provides the ideal combination of both subject and ambient lighting,” said LumaStream CEO George Gordon. “Our integrators now have a complete array of best-in-class lighting solutions that are control system agnostic and work seamlessly together to create the finest overall lighting experience for their clients.”

The Bottom Line: With LumaStream, integrators have full control over an end-to-end, architectural LED lighting solution that is modern and energy-efficient without the need to be dependent on a licensed electrician. LumaStream’s LED lighting solutions are based on patented technology that enables smooth, faultless dimming as well as the distribution of low-voltage DC over long distances between remote power supplies and premium light fixtures without any degradation in performance.

Featuring fully scalable power supplies available in DMX or 0-10 volt configurations with up to 12 channels, the LumaStream lighting platform runs cooler and performs to specification longer than competitive LED lighting solutions, according to the company. Most critically, LumaStream supports its integration partners with comprehensive lighting design services as well as technical and sales support teams, giving them access to high-level expertise and a pathway to success in the lighting category.