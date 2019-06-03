Lobbying for Better Connectivity

The Hotel Concord, a boutique hotel in New Hampshire, was designed offer guests a new level of classic elegance and comfortable sophistication.

Like other hotels, the property features numerous meetings held in its various rooms—ranging from sales, to team, or huddle room-type meetings, as well as product or service team discussions. As the meetings often include corporate, product, or service presentations that are heavy on visual elements, it was necessary to provide a flexible video integration component.

To solve the hotel's collaboration challenges, integration firm Escape Wire Solutions installed DVDO's Tile in several locations throughout the hotel, including the boardroom space and a meeting room called The Lobbyist.

The Boardroom at The Hotel Concord

The hotel's boardroom meeting area has a heavy workload, especially around primary and election season. The space can be setup as a meeting room, or in a typical boardroom configuration, making it ideal for brainstorming sessions or executive-level meetings and discussions.

By adding the DVDO Tile to this location, the hotel eliminated the need to run additional cables across the room to the center of the conference table or to the large-screen projector on the ceiling. Meeting participants can log into the hotel’s guest WiFi and use the Tile app to broadcast content to the projector. In addition, up to 5 people can present information to the large screen at the same time, all managed by a meeting administrator, making for engaging meetings and discussions.

The Lobbyist at The Hotel Concord

The Lobbyist is a meeting area just off the hotel's main lobby that allows up to 24 people to meet and participate in discussions. This area contains two 43-inch LED TVs connected via HDMI to the DVDO Tile, which is also connected to the hotel’s guest WiFi network. Users of this collaboration area then log onto the guest WIFI and use the Tile App to broadcast content to the DVDO Tile device, which then displays the content on both TV screens for dynamic presentations and group meeting collaborations.