Live Holographic Presenters at Almo Professional A/V E4 Dallas

Almo Professional A/V will host its first Hybrid E4 Experience at the Hyatt Regency Dallas on Nov. 30, 2021. E4 Dallas combines the regional, in-person educational and product showcase format of an E4 Experience with its virtual E4 Evolution (E4v) into a simultaneous, one-day event. Both formats will feature live holographic presenters via ARHT Media technology, which is available exclusively in North America through Almo.

According to Melody Craigmyle, Almo Corporation’s vice president of marketing and communications, "E4 Dallas is going to be an action-packed day of live learning and interaction, regardless of whether attendees are participating locally or virtually. We are using ARHT Media’s holopresence technology to beam in two of our session speakers—one from California and one from Washington, D.C.—live in Dallas and live on the virtual platform. We’ll also have some of the newest AV technology products on our exhibitor show floor, including first showings and products that are now shipping and available to immediately spec into integration projects.”

Craigmyle added that the E4v virtual stage will include live commentary throughout the day from well-known AV professionals, so virtual participants can get a first-hand view of what’s happening in Dallas. Sessions led by industry educators will explore the future of workspaces, cybersecurity, AV trends in house of worship, and post-pandemic AV business strategies. Plus, an NSCA roundtable will discuss the biggest challenges and opportunities for today's integrators.

The following companies will exhibit live at E4 Dallas: Absen, ARHT Media, Atlas, Atlona, Aver, Avocor, B-Tech Mounts, Barco, BrightSign, Canon, Centricity, DGC, Epson, Harman, Huddly, Jabra, Kramer, LG, Legrand, Listen Tech, Mimo, MuxLab, NETGEAR, Nureva, Optoma, Panasonic, Peerless, Samsung Consumer, Samsung Pro, Sharp Pro, Sharp/NEC, Sony, Spinetix, tvONE, ViewSonic, Vivitek, and Yamaha.

Register for the on-site E4 Experience in Dallas at here.

Register for the virtual E4 Evolution here.